Contactless ticketing on all DTC buses from November

The department is also planning to incorporate daily and monthly passes along with developing a system for non-smartphone users to buy tickets through the e-ticketing platform.

Published: 23rd September 2020 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 08:06 AM

Representational image of a DTC bus (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After introducing the e-ticketing system on selected routes on a pilot basis, the Transport Department has decided to implement ‘Contactless Ticketing and Travelling’ in all routes of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Cluster buses from November. 

The department is also planning to incorporate daily and monthly passes along with developing a system for non-smartphone users to buy tickets through the e-ticketing platform. The phase-2 trial of contactless e-ticketing App ‘Chartr’ was held from September 7 to September 21 and covered more than 60 routes from four depots of Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) — Dilshad Garden, Kair Depot, Kushak Nallah Depot, Sunehri Pullah Depot and one route from two depots of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) — Hasanpur Depot and Gazipur Depot.

As per the data shared by the department, a total of 51,644 tickets were purchased through the app, of which 79.4 per cent were free Pink tickets for female passengers. “An average of 6 per cent  ticketing was done through the app during the trial, whereas the AC buses observed that 7 per cent tickets were sold through the app,” said an official. The app has been developed with technical support from IIIT-Delhi. The phase-1 trial of the ‘Chartr’ App was conducted for three days on cluster buses of route 473.

