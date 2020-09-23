STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Explore implementation of IARI technology to manage crop residue: Arvind Kejriwal to officials

The use of this approach by IARI in Punjab and Haryana have shown very encouraging results over the last four years.

Published: 23rd September 2020 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | PTI)

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday directed officials to explore the implementation of a low-cost technology developed by scientists of Indian Agriculture and Research Institute (IARI) here to manage crop residue across all farms in outer Delhi.

Dr A K Singh, the director of IARI, and several senior scientists from the institute presented the technology to the chief minister on Wednesday.

Commending the innovation, Kejriwal said, "Crop stubble is the major source of pollution in Delhi in winter. I congratulate IARI scientists for developing a low-cost, effective technology to deal with stubble burning. Governments need to listen and work hand in hand with scientists to address the issue of stubble burning."

The meeting was also attended by Environment Minister Gopal Rai, officials from the Development Department and Dialogue and Development Commission.

​ALSO READ | Urgently implement measures to check stubble burning: Supreme Court

The chief minister instructed the officials from the Development Department to carry out detailed cost-benefit analysis and explore the implementation of this technology across all farms in outer Delhi that face the issue of crop stubble.

Kejriwal will visit the Pusa campus on Thursday to witness a live demonstration.

The technology, called Pusa Decomposer, involves a liquid formulation prepared using Pusa decomposer capsules and readily available inputs, fermenting it over 8-10 days, and then spraying the mixture on crop residue to ensure speedy bio-decomposition of the stubble.

Capsules worth Rs 20 can effectively deal with 4-5 tonnes of raw straw per acre.

The use of this approach by IARI in Punjab and Haryana have shown very encouraging results over the last four years.

It also reduces fertilizer consumption and increases farm productivity.

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stubble Burning Crop Burning Air Pollution Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi also called for creating new opprotunities in Northeast | PiB
Without comprehensive reforms, UN faces 'crisis of confidence': PM Narendra Modi
Normal life was disrupted in Sakleshpur, Alur and Arkalgud taluk following heavy rains. (File photo| PTI)
Mumbai Rains: City and suburbs halted due to severe water-logging
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp