JNU unit of ABVP to start online coaching classes for entrance examinations

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) unit of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarti Parishad (ABVP) is going to impart online entrance coaching classes to aspirants at free of cost. JNU Entrance examinations (JNUEE) will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from October 5-8. “We started the free entrance coaching in April for those who have applied. Earlier, over a thousand prospective students from across India had joined the free online entrance coaching classes,” said ABVP-JNU.

The students will get 15 days class to cover the JNUEE syllabus in a ‘crash course’ mode. It will include mock tests, study materials and demonstration classes on how the exam needs to be given on the day of JNUEE. This crash course will be guided by research scholars of JNU.

“ABVP-JNU has been conducting such free coaching for JNUEE in the past also. But this time due to Covid-19 there have been some hurdles and therefore this crash course will immensely benefit for students who have applied for examination,” said Shivam Chaurasia, president ABVP-JNU. Govind Dangi, Secretary said, “This time we are improving on teaching methods.”