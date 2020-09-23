National flag to be flown at half mast in Delhi govt offices to pay respects to Suresh Angadi: MHA

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The national flag will be flown at half mast on Thursday in all government offices in Delhi due to the death of Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, the Home Ministry announced on Wednesday.

Angadi passed away at AIIMS here, days after he tested positive for COVID-19.

"Due to the sad demise of Suresh Angadi, the minister of state for railways, it has been decided that the national flag will be flown half mast on September 24, 2020 in all government offices in Delhi where it is usually flown," a Home Ministry spokesperson said.

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, who died due to COVID-19 at the AIIMS, was a four-time Member of Parliament from Belagavi consecutively since 2004.

The 65-year-old, survived by his wife and two daughters, was associated with the RSS from a young age.