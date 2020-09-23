STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

No coercive action against Facebook India V-P till October 15 over Delhi Assembly panel summons, says SC

Delhi Assembly's peace and harmony committee had issued a notice to Facebook India vice president and managing director in connection with complaints aagainst the social media giant.

Published: 23rd September 2020 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Facebook’s SDK caused similar crashes in May.

Facebook logo (File photo | AP )

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi Assembly’s Peace and Harmony Committee not to take any coercive action against Facebook India Vice-President Ajit Mohan in connection with the summons with regard to Delhi riots.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Aniruddha Bose and Krishna Murari issued a notice to the panel to file a detailed reply to the petitions filed by Facebook and Mohan challenging the summons and adjourned the hearing to October 15. 

During the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi told the bench that Mohan was not summoned as an accused but as a witness and that no coercive action was intended against Facebook. “During previous hearings, it came to light that Facebook was misused (in connection with communal riots). So, we want to get suggestions from them and devise a mechanism so that Facebook is not misused,” Singhvi argued. 

However, Justice Kaul, who is heading the three-judge bench, said that the notice issued to Mohan did not give such an impression. “That is not what you have said in the notice. Then you may recall the notice,” he observed. Singhvi offered to will file a counter affidavit clarifying the stand of the Delhi Assembly.

During the hearing, senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Mohan, said that right to free speech under Article 19(1)(a) includes right not to speak. Salve also told the court that if his client doesn’t appear, he can’t be compelled to face penalty.

Salve read out the committee’s notice to Mohan, which states that failure to appear will amount to breach of privilege. “Privilege is something to be decided by the Assembly. A committee cannot decide whether action on privilege can be taken or not. This is a serious threat,” he said. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who argued on behalf of FB, said the panel cannot compel someone to appear for seeking an opinion. A non-appearance, he argued, can’t be a breach of privilege.

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Ajit Mohan Facebook India Delhi Riots
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi also called for creating new opprotunities in Northeast | PiB
Without comprehensive reforms, UN faces 'crisis of confidence': PM Narendra Modi
Normal life was disrupted in Sakleshpur, Alur and Arkalgud taluk following heavy rains. (File photo| PTI)
Mumbai Rains: City and suburbs halted due to severe water-logging
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp