STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

BJP leader Kapil Mishra claims ‘hate campaign’ against him

That is why I came to the Special Cell office to file a complaint,” Mishra said.

Published: 25th September 2020 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Kapil Mishra

BJP leader Kapil Mishra (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  BJP leader Kapil Mishra lodged a police complaint on Thursday over an alleged “hate campaign” being run against him. Mishra’s name has been doing the rounds in connection with the riots in February with his detractors accusing him of giving “instigating speech” and provoking the pro-CAA protestors to take law and order into their hands before the communal violence. 

“When the Delhi Police is filing charge sheets and the rioters are being arrested,  there is a section which is running a hate campaign against me and trying to save the real conspirators. That is why I came to the Special Cell office to file a complaint,” Mishra said.

The former AAP MLA was questioned in the last week of July by the Special Cell in connection with the northeast Delhi riots, where he claimed that he had gone to the area to “resolve the situation”, that he gave “no speech”, and that remarks made by him only meant to convey his intention of launching a ‘dharna’ to counter anti-CAA protesters.

In a video tweeted by him on February 23— a day before riots broke out in northeast Delhi—- Mishra can be seen addressing a pro-CAA gathering near the Maujpur traffic signal and standing next to DCP (North East) Ved Prakash Surya. “The DCP is standing in front of us and on your behalf, I want to tell him that till the US President (Donald Trump) is in India, we are leaving the area peacefully. After that, we won’t listen to you (police)... We will have to take to the streets” Mishra can be heard saying.

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kapil Mishra BJP hate campaign
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (File photo | EPS)
SP Balasubrahmanyam Death: Hundreds throng singer's Chennai house to see him one last time
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp