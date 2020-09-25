Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia given plasma therapy, condition better now: Official

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday underwent plasma therapy at a private hospital after being diagnosed with Covid-19 and dengue, his office said.

He was given plasma therapy at Max Hosptial in Saket.

Sisodia was shifted to Max Hospital in Saket after being disgnosed with dengue.

“He is otherwise doing good. His health is fine and even attended two meetings virtually,” said a source from the Delhi government.

Before getting admitted, Sisodia who was under home isolation after testing Covid-19 positive on September 14 was actively doing video conferencing and holding meetings.

He was shifted to Lok Nayak Jayaprakash (LNJP) Hospital on Wednesday after complaining of fever and shortness of breath.

Sisodia is the second minister from Delhi’s cabinet to be diagnosed with the deadly virus who had to be admitted in a private hospital and was given plasma therapy.

Earlier Health Minister Satyendar Jain too was administered with plasma therapy in the same private hospital after his health condition deteriorated.

He is perhaps the first prominent personality in the city to have been diagnosed with both infections. Medical Superintendent of LNJP Hospital Suresh Kumar said though there is no scientific evidence to prove that plasma therapy benefits a patient, it has been administered for various ailments for several years.

“In patients, it helps in bringing the oxygen level to the normal value besides other benefits, which aid in recovery. But in some cases, plasma therapy does not work,” he said. The doctors also pointed out that the education minister has ‘hypertension ’ as co-morbidities.

