STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia given plasma therapy, condition better now: Official

A day after testing positive for COVID-19, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was diagnosed with dengue on Thursday.

Published: 25th September 2020 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday underwent plasma therapy at a private hospital after being diagnosed with Covid-19 and dengue, his office said.

He was given plasma therapy at Max Hosptial in Saket.

Sisodia was shifted to Max Hospital in Saket after being disgnosed with dengue.

“He is otherwise doing good. His health is fine and even attended two meetings virtually,” said a source from the Delhi government.

Before getting admitted, Sisodia who was under home isolation after testing Covid-19 positive on September 14 was actively doing video conferencing and holding meetings.

He was shifted to Lok Nayak Jayaprakash (LNJP) Hospital on Wednesday after complaining of fever and shortness of breath.

Sisodia is the second minister from Delhi’s cabinet to be diagnosed with the deadly virus who had to be admitted in a private hospital and was given plasma therapy.

Earlier Health Minister Satyendar Jain too was administered with plasma therapy in the same private hospital after his health condition deteriorated.

He is perhaps the first prominent personality in the city to have been diagnosed with both infections. Medical Superintendent of LNJP Hospital Suresh Kumar said though there is no scientific evidence to prove that plasma therapy benefits a patient, it has been administered for various ailments for several years.

“In patients, it helps in bringing the oxygen level to the normal value besides other benefits, which aid in recovery. But in some cases, plasma therapy does not work,” he said. The doctors also pointed out that the education minister has ‘hypertension ’ as co-morbidities.

ALSO WATCH:

Delhi Prisons DG tests coronavirus positive

Delhi Prisons DG tests corona positive Director General of Delhi Prisons Sandeep Goel has tested positive for Covid-19, jail officials said on Friday. According to a data shared by the prison authorities on September 13, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Delhi Prisons stood at 25, including 20 jail staff.

This came less than a month after the Delhi Prisons Department declared there was no active case among the inmates in its three jail complexes.

Earlier the Delhi Prisons Department had stated that none of the inmates in the 3 jail complexes of Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli are coronavirus positive.

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia COVID-19 LNJP
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp