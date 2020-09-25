OTT empowers filmmakers: 'Vebbi' producer Mohammad Chand

By Express News Service

Mohammad Chand is all set for the OTT release of his web series, Vebbi, a suspense thriller that explores the darker side of web. “Vebbi is the first Indian film on the ‘house invasion’ concept, where convenience and luxury can quickly turn negative with a click of your mouse.

We have tried to explore the complexities of new-age relationships. We shot the film in Manali, which was quite challenging as we were quarantined for 15 days on reaching the city.” The film producer is of the popular opinion that the OTT platform has empowered filmmakers to bring forth uncensored realities on to the screen.

He will soon come up with stories on women education as “it really saddens me to see that education of the girl is considered unnecessary in many families, and they are considered as second-class citizens.” His debut film, Acid, was based on the true story of an acid attack survivor. “I want to bring more such subjects in future.” Coming from a humble background in Uttar Pradesh, Chand says “UP has a peculiar rawness that is quite appealing.

I plan to bring out more stories from UP so that others can also see the untouched sections of its culture on screen.” “My vision is to give the audiences something new every time. I also want to set up an old-age home and an NGO for uncared senior citizens.”