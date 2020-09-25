STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Security beefed up at Delhi borders amid protests against farm bills

Police said adequate arrangements have been made to ensure the situation remains peaceful at the border areas.

Published: 25th September 2020 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers protest

Traffic came to halt during nationwide farmer's protest at Noida-Delhi border. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has intensified deployment of its personnel at the border areas in view of a nationwide protest call given by various farmer associations against the agriculture-related bills passed by the Parliament recently, officials said on Friday.

They said police personnel have been deployed in Chilla area near Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in the wake of the protest.

Police said adequate arrangements have been made to ensure the situation remains peaceful at the border areas.

The situation is under control, according to the Delhi Police.

"Our personnel have been deployed in Delhi-Uttar Pradesh picket borders as a precautionary measure in the wake of a protest call given by farmers in neighbouring states," said a senior police officer.

ALSO READ: Farmers begin protest in Punjab, Haryana over farm bills

Police deployed at Delhi-Haryana border have also been alerted, the officer said.

Opposition parties and farmers in some states have been protesting the farm bills passed by Parliament recently.

The Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, have been passed by both Houses and await presidential assent.

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police delhi farmer protests Farm Bills Punjab Bharat bandh
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (File photo | EPS)
SP Balasubrahmanyam Death: Hundreds throng singer's Chennai house to see him one last time
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp