UP-based engineer arrested for running child pornography racket on Instagram

The accused shared objectionable material with customers through WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram and other social media platforms after receiving payment from them.

arrest, handcuffs, crime

The officials said he has been questioned him in detail and some more people are under the scanner. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has busted an online child pornography racket being run on Instagram allegedly by a UP-based engineer, officials said on Friday.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Neeraj Yadav, a resident of Anpara in Sonbhadra, who has a BTech degree.

He was working in the national capital before the lockdown, they said.

Yadav was running the online racket since 2019, advertising the content on Instagram.

He shared the objectionable material with customers through WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram and other social media platforms after receiving payment from them.

He allegedly used to take money through online payments platforms for the child sexual abuse content and child pornography material, they said.

The officials said he has been questioned him in detail and some more people are under the scanner.

The agency had conducted searches at his residence in Sonbhadra district where his mobile phone was recovered, they said.

The agency has sent it for forensic analysis, they said "It was alleged that the accused was advertising on Instagram for the sale of objectionable material, including child pornographic material. "It was further alleged that the accused opened different accounts over cloud storage and file hosting service by using different email IDs and storing such objectionable material, including child pornography," CBI Spokesperson RK Gaur said.

More from Delhi.
