Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's condition improves, shifted out of ICU: Official

The 48-year-old AAP leader had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 14, was under home isolation but was also disgnosed with dengue the next day.

Published: 26th September 2020 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 10:09 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The condition of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is suffering from COVID-19 and dengue, has further improved, and he has been shifted from the ICU to a normal ward on Saturday, officials said.

He is currently undergoing treatment at Max hospital, Saket, where he was shifted on Thursday evening after a "falling" blood platelet count and low oxygen level and was administered convalescent plasma therapy on Friday.

On Saturday, an official from Sisodia's office said, "His vitals have improved following plasma therapy. And, he has was shifted out of the ICU to a normal ward today".

Sources at the Max hospital also said the deputy chief minister is fine and doing better.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, while interacting with reporters, said that Sisodia's condition "is stable and he is doing fine".

The 48-year-old AAP leader had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 14 and was under home isolation.

On Wednesday, he was admitted to the LNJP Hospital for treatment.

He tested positive for dengue a day later and was admitted to the ICU of the private facility in south Delhi.

"He was administered plasma therapy and his condition is now better," an official from the Deputy Chief Minister's Office had said on Friday.

