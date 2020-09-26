STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home isolation helped over 50 per cent COVID-19 patients recover in Delhi

In May, the Delhi government notified guidelines for home isolation for patients with mild symptoms with the positive cases were on the rise.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Home isolation policy seems to have produced desired results in the national capital as more than 50 per cent of the total of 2,24,375 recoveries are of those patients who were quarantined at their homes.

According to the government statistics, between the first week of May and September 23, a total of 1,34,113 having mild Covid-19 symptoms underwent home isolation out of which 1,13,374 were released as per protocol.

“Emphasis was put on home isolation, a salient feature of Delhi model of Covid-19 management devised by the Delhi government. With a surge in the number of positive cases, home isolation has emerged as a very useful tool under test, track and isolate strategy, to handle growing patient load,” said a senior government official.

As on Friday, there are 18,096 active Covid-19 patients in 11 districts across Delhi under home isolation.

Government data (till September 23) reveals, the highest number of home isolated active Covid-19 patients (3,077) were in the West district.

In northwest district, there were 2,261 and in southwest, 1,844 patients in isolation at home.

Total 1,808 infected persons were in south district and 1,701 in east district.

Lowest numbers of home isolated patients were in North East - 759 and New Delhi - 989, while in remaining districts it was between 1,000 and 2,000.

As per the government data, till September 23, 41 deaths occurred due to home isolation.

Over 2,700 patients who developed moderate or severe symptoms were shifted to hospitals. The patients in home isolation are regularly monitored through phone calls and home visits by the health officials for follow-ups.

1.34 lakh having mild symptoms were home isolated

According to the government statistics, between the first week of May and September 23, a total of 1,34,113 having mild coronavirus symptoms underwent home isolation out of which 1,13,374 were
released as per protocol.

Comments

