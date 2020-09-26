STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will make water supply in Delhi as good as in developed countries: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal added that in the capital cities of developed nations, water is available round-the-clock with proper pressure and there is no need for pump.

Published: 26th September 2020 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the AAP government will make water supply in Delhi as good as in developed countries and will hire a consultant for better water management and achieving zero wastage.

He said the government will ensure round-the-clock water supply in the next five years and refuted allegations that water supply in the national capital was being privatised.

"Water supply cannot be privatised. It can never happen. I can assure you that," the chief minister told a digital press conference.

Kejriwal said in the capital cities of developed nations, water is available round-the-clock with proper pressure and there is no need for a submersible pump.

"We will make it happen in Delhi. The city's water supply will be as good as in developed nations," Kejriwal said.

"If you visit the capital cities of other nations. London, Tokyo, Paris, you will get clean tap water 24x7. In Delhi, the water pressure is low, so people install pumps."

"And if one person installs a pump, it causes a problem to their neighbors. Every household has to install water tanks to store water. We have to bring all of this to an end," he said.

After ensuring 24X7 electricity supply, the AAP government is now making efforts to provide round-the-clock water supply to every household in Delhi.

The chief minister said a lot of water goes to waste in Delhi.

The Delhi Jal Board supplies 930 million gallons of water (MGD) per day to the city -- 176 litres per person.

Of this, a lot of water gets stolen and leaked.

Accountability should be fixed for every drop of water.

There should not be any wastage, Kejriwal asserted.

"We are hiring a consultant which will tell us how to improve our water supply management and to ensure that not even a drop of water is wasted. We have started walking in the direction of providing round-the-clock water supply," he said.

The coronavirus pandemic delayed the process a bit otherwise it would have been completed by March or April, he said.

"The consultant will tell us about the state-of-art technology, such as the SCADA system, with the help of which water supply can be managed from the central control room," he said.

The chief minister also informed the reporters that his government has been working to increase water availability in Delhi.

"We have been working to increase water availability in Delhi. We have been talking to the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and other states, which have more water," he said.

