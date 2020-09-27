Jamia Millia Islamia to hold entrance exams from October 10

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) announced on Sunday that entrance tests for admission to 126 undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma programmes will commence from October 10.

In a normal situation, around 12,000 students could be accommodated for entrance tests, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, not more than 4,000 candidates can sit at a time, the university said.

In order to ensure that the norms are followed, the university is in talks with Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) to set up other entrance test centres in Delhi, it added.

The final figure of test centres in Delhi will be finalised in a couple of days while centres outside Delhi are already mentioned in the prospectus, it said.

The Executive Council (EC), the highest decision-making body of the university, had in its meeting on September 24 approved the date sheet after taking into consideration the admission-related guidelines issued by the UGC on September 22, the varsity said.

The admit cards will be available on students' portal www.jmicoe.in before seven days of the date of the entrance tests.