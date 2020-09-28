STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Jal Board approves proposal to collect sewage charge from all households

At present, the utility collects sewage charges only from those households which have water connections and a functional sewer network.

Published: 28th September 2020

Sewer

Officials said there are areas where DJB does not have water pipelines and sewer networks, such as unauthorised colonies and JJ clusters. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has approved a proposal to collect annual sewage pollution charge from all households, irrespective of whether they are located in areas with or without a sewer network.

According to a National Green Tribunal order, every individual household causing pollution by the release of sewage into an open environment or in the sewer network is liable for payment for its treatment as per “polluter pays” principle.

At present, the utility collects sewage charges only from those households which have water connections and a functional sewer network. The money is utilised for maintenance, upkeep and to upgrade the sewer network.

But many households get water from the DJB and generate sewage but have not been paying sewage charges as there is no sewer network in their area, according to an official. The DJB has 25.20 lakh active water consumers, of which 19.94 lakh come under areas with sewage connection. Sewage charges are levied in their water bills.

Agencies to collect charges

Officials said there are areas where DJB does not have water pipelines and sewer networks, such as
unauthorised colonies and JJ clusters. In such areas, land-owning agencies are responsible for
collecting sewage charges. The Delhi Jal Board currently has 25.20 lakh active water consumers

