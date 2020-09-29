Allow research scholars to return in a phased manner: JNU students' body to administration

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union on Tuesday demanded that research scholars be allowed to return to the campus in a phased manner while following all Covid-19 protocols.



It said many MPhil and PhD students had left behind their laptops and research material when they went home during the coronavirus-induced lockdown and were unable to work on their projects.

JNUSU also alleged that the dates of the university’s entrance exams were finalised without planning and they clashed with exam dates of other universities. JNU’s entrance exams will be held between October 5 and October 8.



The JNUSU demanded that the university administration works out a protocol to ensure that MPhil and PhD students can return to the campus in a phased manner.

“Many other universities have allowed research scholars to return and we have been asking the administration to allow a phased return of research scholars,” JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said.

“We have written to the Delhi government and told the administration that we are ready to work with them to make it possible by following all the Covid protocols,” she said.



JNUSU general secretary Satish Chandra Yadav claimed that students are also facing issues as the university has not disbursed fellowships.