Delhi-NCR among top 10 cities in taking Uber rides, auto use nears pre-Covid levels

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi-NCR is one of the top 10 markets globally when it comes to the number of trips taken in September, said a statement issued by the cab aggregator—Uber on Monday.

Delhi-NCR is the only Indian city to have made it to the top 10 list with riders taking more than one million rides each week.

“As Delhi residents resume travel after the lengthy lockdown, Uber data reveals that cars have emerged as the most preferred mode of commuting, followed closely by low-cost products such as Auto and Moto. Other interesting rider trends point to an increase in long-distance trips, with the busiest hours weekly being 8 AM-10 AM,” said the statement. Mondays and Fridays are the busiest days of the week for drivers, it said.

Earlier this month, Uber had announced that its popular and affordable Uber Auto service was recovering briskly, with cities like Delhi rebounding to almost 80% of pre-Covid levels, followed by Jaipur and Chandigarh recovering to 50%.

As regular life resumes in cities and rider demand increases, Uber is prioritizing low-cost products, like Auto and Moto, to lead growth for its mobility business, said the cab aggregator.

Commenting on the milestone, Prabhjeet Singh, president, Uber (India and South Asia) said, “We are thrilled to see Delhi as one of Uber’s top 10 global markets in terms of the number of trips in September, which underscores India’s important role as a contributor to Uber’s business growth.’’

The company said that it had made substantial investments to procure safety supplies for drivers and implemented innovative technology-driven solutions to help riders and drivers feel safer while on a trip.