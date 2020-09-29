Manish Sisodia tests negative for COVID-19, discharged from hospital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was suffering from co-infection of both Covid-19 and dengue, was discharged from a city-based private hospital on Tuesday.

“He tested negative (for Covid- 19) today and his condition is better. He has been discharged from the hospital,” said an official from the Deputy Chief Minister’s Office.

The 48-year-old MLA from Patparganj was shifted to Max hospital in Saket on Thursday evening last week considering his “falling” blood platelet count and low oxygen level. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the private health facility in south Delhi and was later administered plasma therapy.

“His vitals improved after the plasma therapy. Then he was shifted out of ICU on Saturday and has ultimately been discharged,” the official said.

The AAP leader had tested positive for Covid on September 14 and was in home isolation. Last Wednesday, he was shifted to LNJP Hospital for treatment and tested positive for dengue a day later.

He was then shifted to Max Hospital. Sisodia is the second minister from Delhi’s cabinet to be diagnosed with the deadly virus and given plasma therapy.

Earlier, Health Minister Satyendar Jain too had received plasma after his condition had deteriorated.

Although ICMR study had found that plasma therapy is not a successful model in saving critical lives, experts believe in absence of other alternatives, it can be used on Covid-19 patients.