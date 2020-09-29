STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
North MCD employees postpone strike demanding payment of pending salaries

Mayor said that Rs 76 crore of GPF and Rs 51 crore of pension will be released soon. He added that the corporation has to get Rs 1200 crore from Delhi government.

Published: 29th September 2020 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 11:02 AM

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash held a press conference after convincing municipal employees. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The employees of North Delhi Municipal Corporation have postponed their strike demanding salary pending for two months, Mayor Jai Prakash said on Monday. The union leaders representing the employees met the Mayor on Monday.

“MCD have accepted most of the demands such as permanent solution of salary and pension issue, release of outstanding salary and pension within two months, payment of salary to all employees in one go without giving priority to anyone, etc. after which the employees have postponed their sit-in demonstration for two months,” Jai Prakash said after the meeting.

Mayor said that Rs 76 crore of GPF and Rs 51 crore of pension will be released soon. He added that the corporation has to get Rs 1200 crore from Delhi government.

“The Delhi government has also not yet released the corporation’s share of Rs 425 crore of Business Transaction Activity. We will take our outstanding funds and may have to take legal options,” he said.

