Punjab Youth Congress chief held in connection with burning of tractor at India Gate

An FIR was registered under various sections including non-bailable sections of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, Section 188 of IPC, Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Published: 29th September 2020 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

farmers bills protests

Punjab Youth Congress workers' protests against farm bills at India Gate in New Delhi (Photo | Express)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Punjab Youth Congress President Brinder Dhillon was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the burning of a tractor near India Gate on Monday, Delhi Police informed.

Earlier, six people were arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the burning of a tractor at the Rajpath and Mansingh Road near the India Gate in the national capital.

An FIR was registered under various sections including non-bailable sections of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Close to 15-20 people belonging to the Punjab Youth Congress had gathered at India Gate and set a tractor on fire, while raising slogans like "Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Amar rahe" (Long live Shaheed Bhagat Singh), and "Kisaan-Virodhi, Narendra Modi" (Anti-farmers, Narendra Modi).

The workers, who were protesting against the farm laws, had brought the tractor to the site on a truck.  

