Yogi’s ‘casteism’ to blame for crimes against Dalits, Brahmins in Uttar Pradesh: AAP

Published: 29th September 2020 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Rajendra Pal Gautam (L) and Saurabh Bhardwaj address the media | Shekhar Yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday slammed the BJP-led government Uttar Pradesh over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. The party blamed ‘casteist’ mindset of UP CM Yogi Adityanath for the rising crimes against Dalits and Bramhins in the state.

Delhi minister and AAP leader Rajendra Pal Gautam, who is the Dalit face of the party, raised the incident where a Dalit girl was allegedly gang raped and brutally injured in Hathras city on September 14. The victim has been admitted to the All India Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. She has suffered serious injury in her backbone, said Gautam. 

ALSO READ | Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital

AAP MLA and chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj also condemned the recent sexual assaults in the state. He claimed that in the most recent incident, a Dalit girl from the Dalit community was gang-raped by four upper-caste men. 

Pointing at the continuous rise in the number of crimes against Dalits and Brahmins in Uttar Pradesh, he said, “In 39 districts of UP, 46 top officials are from Thakur community because Yogi Adityanath himself is from the same community. The condition of Dalits and Brahmins has deteriorated drastically since Yogi came to power.” 

Talking about the incident in Hathras, Gautam alleged that the families of the accused were continuously threatening the survivor’s family. “The BJP government under Yogi Adityanath has not taken any action against these people. The family of the survivor should be given `1 crore financial compensation,” he added. 

Gautam also accused the National Commission for Women (NCW) for being ‘silent’ in this matter, but otherwise being active such as taking cognisance when it comes to film actors. 

“Recently we have witnessed that the National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognisance of a matter raised by a Bollywood actor. But in this case, the NCW is completely silent. We also demand that the Uttar Pradesh government should take this matter in a fast track court and punish the criminals” added Gautam.

