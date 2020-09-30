STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Cases of vector-borne diseases reduce considerably this year: NDMC

The official claimed that during the larva checking drive, the teams checked over 4.2 lakh houses and building premises for mosquito genetic conditions.

Published: 30th September 2020 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

dengue, malaria, mosquito

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday said there has been a decline in the number of cases of vector-borne diseases this year in areas under its jurisdiction as compared to the last two years.

Ramesh Kumar, the medical officer, NDMC, said as per a comparative report of three years on vector-borne diseases, the number of cases reported for dengue this year is 22 which is considerably less than the previous two years -- 81 in 2018 and 52 in 2019.

"With the sustained efforts being made by the civic body in respect of prevention and control of dengue and other vector-borne diseases, the number of cases have decreased considerably in comparison to the last two years," Kumar said.

Similarly, eight malaria cases and four chikungunya cases were reported this year.

In 2018 and 2019, 49 and 44 malaria cases were reported, respectively.

The official claimed that during the larva checking drive, the teams checked over 4.2 lakh houses and building premises for mosquito genetic conditions.

"We have issued 2,894 notices this year for mosquito genetic conditions and non-maintenance of hygiene while in the year 2018 and 2019, 3,112 and 2,819 notices, respectively, were issued.

During the year 2018 and 2019, 124 and 108 challans, respectively, were issued, while this year, only 163 challans were issued till date," Kumar added.

NDMC areas are home to the high and mighty of the city, housing bungalows of Union ministers and parliamentarians, many top industrialists, among others.

Parliament House, buildings of all the ministries, Supreme Court, High Court and residences of Supreme Court judges, senior bureaucrats and senior military officers are in NDMC areas.

 

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Delhi Municipal Council vector-borne diseases
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Not enough evidence to suggest Babri demolition was pre-planned: Court acquits all accused
Cinema wale Babu: Chattisgarh teacher conducts 'mohalla' classes, shows cartoons
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp