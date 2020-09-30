STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Monsoon withdraws from Delhi; 20 per cent less rainfall this season

Normally, it withdraws from the city by September 25, Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting center of the IMD, said.

Delhi rains

Vehicles move through a waterlogged street after heavy rain in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The monsoon withdrew from Delhi on Wednesday, with the city recording 20 per cent less rainfall this season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The city recorded 467.7 mm rainfall against the normal of 585.8 mm between June 1 and September 30, it said.

The wind system had reached the national capital on June 25, two days earlier than normal, and stayed five days longer than usual. Normally, it withdraws from the city by September 25, Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of IMD, said.

“Change in the low-level wind pattern to north-westerlies, reduction in moisture content and cessation of rainfall indicates that the southwest monsoon has further withdrawn from some more parts of Rajasthan, remaining parts of Punjab, entire western Himalayan region, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and some parts of Uttar Pradesh,” the IMD said.

For smaller areas like Delhi, 19 per cent more or less than long-period average rainfall (50 years) is considered “normal”. 

Between minus 20 per cent and minus 59 per cent is “deficient”, and anything lesser is “scanty”. 

“Therefore, the overall rainfall which is an average of rainfall measured by all automatic weather stations and rain gauges installed at several places falls in the deficient category this season,” Srivastava said.

Earlier this year, the Met department had revised the date for the withdrawal of the monsoon from Delhi from September 21 to September 25. 

“The IMD revised the withdrawal date considering the trend in the last 20-25 years,” Srivastava said. In September, the Safdarjung Observatory recorded just 20.9 mm rainfall, the lowest for the month in 16 years.

