North Delhi mayor suspends AAP councillors for three sessions

The Aam Aadmi Party has 30 councillors in the North MCD, which has been controlled by the BJP since 2012.

Published: 30th September 2020 08:34 AM

North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash

North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash. (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash said that he has “suspended” all present AAP councillors of the BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation House for three months for allegedly “misbehaving and creating ruckus” during its proceedings on Tuesday.

He said that the AAP councillors wanted to have a discussion on the issue of due salaries of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North MCD) employees, but the meeting apparently soon “devolved into a commotion”.

The Aam Aadmi Party has 30 councillors in the North MCD, which has been controlled by the BJP since 2012. “We had very democratic questions for the MCD but instead of responding to that they suspended the councillors.

This shows that the BJP is scared and they are running away from solving problems faced by the people,” said AAP’s in-charge of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Durgesh Pathak. “All our councillors were suspended,” he said. A senior North MCD official also said that the mayor and ordered suspension of all the present AAP councillors, including Leader of Opposition Vikas Goel, for the next three sessions of the House.

