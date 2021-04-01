STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government increases Covid ICUs, beds in 33 private hospitals

Published: 01st April 2021 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

A worker cleans at makeshift 100-bed COVID-19 treatment center set up inside Patliputra sports complex, in Patna

Image of a makeshift COVID-19 treatment center used for representational purpose only. (File photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With continuous rise in daily Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the number of beds including intensive care units (ICUs) exclusively for infected patients has been increased in 33 private hospitals, following the directions of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said the Delhi government is also discussing making Covid negative reports mandatory for people coming to the city.

“The matter of those coming from other states with a heavy caseload will require a negative report to come to Delhi is being discussed,” said Jain. The minister added hospitals have also been instructed to update the list of increased ICUs and common beds on the data management portal. Following the order, around 230 ICU and 842 normal beds in 33 private hospitals will be available additionally. The city recorded 1,819 cases on Wednesday and 11 deaths.

Infection cases have been increasing in Delhi for about a week. On Monday, daily count crossed the 1,900-mark. This was the highest in around three-and-a-half months. Positivity rate rose to 2.77%. “For the past few days, positivity rate has been hovering around 3%. In some states, positivity rate has crossed 10%. Testing capacity, too, has been increased. More than 80,000 tests will be conducted daily. We are conducting genome tracing of up to 30 family and friends of those who have tested positive. Mildly symptomatic and asymptomatic ones are recommended home isolation,” said Jain.

The minister added that vaccination for city residents of 45 years of age or above would start from Thursday. According to him, there are 65 lakh people who are 45 or above including 20 lakh who are 60. “All the 500 vaccine centres in the city will be operational from 9 am to 9 pm. Walk-in hours have been set at 3 pm onwards, during which those who have not registered can directly come to the centre and get inoculated… We do have sufficient vials as of now to vaccinate the desired population. There are several hospitals that have 10 vaccination centres. This will help us to get the desired population vaccinated timely,” said Jain.

CM says availability will improve
“In view of the situation developing in Delhi, the number of normal and ICU beds reserved for COVID is increased in a few hospitals. This will improve bed availability. We’re keeping a close watch and will take all steps. But please follow all precautions,” tweeted CM Kejriwal.

