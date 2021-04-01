STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home schooling gets a boost

In the past few years, conversations around homeschooling used to arise within discussions among parents.

By Express News Service

But whether prepared or not, the pandemic introduced this mode of imparting education quite overnight. Going with the times, Aravali Global Foundation, an education group with two decades experience, has partnered with HEI Schools, an international preschool licensing model from Finland, to curate Learning at Your Doorstep for Millennials (LEADZ) - India's scientifically guided Finnish Homeschooling program.

This Indio- Finnish collaboration wants to empower parents by enabling organised everyday experiences for the holistic development of their children (0 to 6 years). An extensive researchbased programme available on LEADZ website and app has been designed to ensure a child’s continuous development under four key verticals: Express, Explore, Understand and Practice.

It incorporates the guiding principles of whole brain development, DISC personality quotients, domains of knowledge, cosmopolitan notions, neurocognitive approach, curriculum domains and multiple intelligences. The app has eight entry points divided in accordance with three age groups: Tiny Tots (0 to 2 years), Eager Explorers (2 to 4 years), and Lively Learners (4 to 6 years).

According to Harshvardhan Bhadana, Managing Director, LEADZ says, “Our endeavour is to ensure that every child develops in a wholesome manner and to empower every parent with the access to do so in a scientifically backed manner.” Dr Madhuri Parti, Content Head of LEADZ, says, “Every academic plan at LEADZ is aimed at providing guided modules that allow the young minds to sit back in the comfort and security of the parent’s lap and enjoy the moments of fabrications.”

PARENTS USING THE APP

I have a set of two-year-old twins, and a bucket load of mental and physical exhaustion. Unlike many proactive and enthusiastic parents, my family life never allowed me the time or space to go beyond the basic motherly duties. Then, I read a very interesting LEADZ blog about how having a sibling ensures better language development, as well as scientific temperament and emotional awareness. I kept reading and was amazed how simple and easily executed activities for my toddlers would lead to such complex achievements. This was the moment I decided to put my faith in LEADZ for the sake of my children and to empower myself. Bhawni Khullar, Mother to twin toddlers

My wife and I both have had hectic corporate jobs throughout our lives. When two logical micro managing people discovered their surprise pregnancy, imagine the turmoil! I was personally quite stressed out on how to help my wife, especially when taking out time for baby classes, and doctor’s appointments were tasks in themselves. When my baby boy was finally in my arms, this mental burden became an immediate reality. However, LEADZ took all of my mental burden, parental insecurity and feelings of incapability and failure and created a program that not only developed my baby in all ways possible, but also gave me an opportunity to aid and bond with my wife. LEADZ activities are so quick, fun and easy  Rewan Rai and baby Zre

