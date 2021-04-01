L-G holds meet to review draft Master Plan-2041

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday chaired the second meeting of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to review the draft Master Plan for Delhi-2041. In a series of tweet, the L-G said the draft chapters related to heritage, culture and public spaces; shelter and social infrastructure; transport and mobility; and physical infrastructure, were deliberated upon in detail during the meeting of the newly reconstituted advisory council of DDA. “Strategies focussing upon the following key areas were discussed at length

(i) Preservation & Conservation of Heritage and Culture of Delhi; (ii) Regeneration of unplanned areas;

(iii) Provisioning of affordable and liveable housing; (iv) Enhanced share of public transport, moving towards low carbon mobility including a walkable & cyclable city and (v) Provision for dynamic parking systems,” he said.

Baijal stated that special emphasis was laid on promotion of renewable energy, integrated water management and solid waste management geared towards creating a circular economy. “Strategies for improved digital connectivity for facilitating e-commerce and ensuring disaster resilient development were also deliberated upon,’ he added.