Step up development work in industrial areas: Kejriwal

He also directed them to finish all projects within stipulated time frames, according to a statement released by the Chief Minister’s Office.

Published: 01st April 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday asked senior officials of the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) to speed up the ongoing projects for larger industrial development in the city. He also directed them to finish all projects within stipulated time frames, according to a statement released by the Chief Minister’s Office.

Industry Minister Satyendar Jain and officials of the DSIIDC were present at the meeting. “Our government is fully ready for industrial development. All development work should be completed within the stipulated time frame so that the pace of industrial development can be further accelerated,” Kejriwal said. Some of the industrial areas discussed in the meeting are Mangolpuri, Patparganj, Mayapuri, Udyog Nagar, Okhla, Jhilmil, Jhandewalan, Kirti Nagar, GTK Road, Bhorgarh and Bawana Phase 2.

The DSIIDC officials informed the CM about the progress of work in these industrial areas. “ In the Mayapuri Industrial area, more than 85 per cent of development work has been completed. Similarly, 99 per cent of road and drainage work in the Udyog Nagar Industrial area has been completed, 95 per cent of the road work in the Okhla Industrial area has been completed etc,” the statement said.

Developing industries in the national capital have been one of the fresh goals of the AAP government. Several meetings have been held between industry representatives in the past few months to ease the setting up of industries. Another major step the Delhi government is working on is its ‘startup policy’ — to promote new businesses into the national capital.

