23-year-old man killed over Rs 100 in Delhi's Sadar Bazaar area

A 23-year-old man was allegedly killed by his neighbours over Rs 100 in north Delhi's Sadar Bazaar area, police said.

Published: 02nd April 2021 12:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 12:32 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old man was allegedly killed by his neighbours over Rs 100 in north Delhi's Sadar Bazaar area, police said on Thursday.

Police have apprehended seven persons, including four minors, in connection with the incident that took place on Tuesday at Motia Khan in the Sadar Bazaar area, they said.

According to police, accused Lucky (40) asked for a change of Rs 500 from the victim's family.

He alleged that they gave him only Rs 400.

However, the victim's family claimed that they gave Rs 500 to Lucky and nothing was left.

Later, an altercation ensued between them on Monday which was pacified by the locals.

Next day, they again got into heated arguments and started beating Manish, the victim.

Later, they stabbed him on his thigh, a senior police officer said.

The victim was rushed to Lady Hardinge Hospital where he died, the officer said.

A case was registered under relevant sections at the Sadar Bazaar police station.

Police arrested Lucky, his wife and another woman known to him.

His three minor daughters and one minor son were also apprehended in connection with the killing, the officer said.

TAGS
Sadar Bazaar Sadar Bazaar Crime Sadar Bazaar Murder Delhi Murder Delhi Crime Delhi
