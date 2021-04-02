STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Charge sheet filed against J&K man in 2006 terror funding case

During that period, Khwaja was in touch with Bhatt alias Ahmed to undertake financial dealings for various separatists and terrorist activities, the official added.

Published: 02nd April 2021 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said that it has filed a charge sheet against Aijaz Hussain Khawaja, who was in touch with Pakistan based Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Muktiar Ahmed Bhatt alias Ahmed, in connection with the 2006 terror funding case.

An ED official said that Khwaja, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, was involved in illegal activities related to terror funding in the erstwhile state, and from such illegal activities, had generated proceeds of lakhs of rupees.

During that period, Khwaja was in touch with Bhatt alias Ahmed to undertake financial dealings for various separatists and terrorist activities, the official added. In 2006, he was apprehended with a bag containing 2.05 kg RDX and `49 lakh in cash by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate has attached Khwaja’s flat in Delhi’s Jangpura area and balance in the bank account held by his wife.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate Aijaz Hussain Khawaja LeT
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp