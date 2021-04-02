Charge sheet filed against J&K man in 2006 terror funding case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said that it has filed a charge sheet against Aijaz Hussain Khawaja, who was in touch with Pakistan based Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Muktiar Ahmed Bhatt alias Ahmed, in connection with the 2006 terror funding case.

An ED official said that Khwaja, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, was involved in illegal activities related to terror funding in the erstwhile state, and from such illegal activities, had generated proceeds of lakhs of rupees.

During that period, Khwaja was in touch with Bhatt alias Ahmed to undertake financial dealings for various separatists and terrorist activities, the official added. In 2006, he was apprehended with a bag containing 2.05 kg RDX and `49 lakh in cash by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate has attached Khwaja’s flat in Delhi’s Jangpura area and balance in the bank account held by his wife.