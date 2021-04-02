STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Closed throughout 2020-21 due to COVID, bird flu, Delhi zoo sees animal deaths fall to three-year low

The zoo reopened to the public on Thursday after remaining shut for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic and bird flu.

Published: 02nd April 2021 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Zoo

Delhi Zoo (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi zoo recorded 125 animal deaths in 2020-21, the lowest in the last three years, officials said here.

The zoo reopened to the public on Thursday after remaining shut for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic and bird flu.

Zoo Director Ramesh Pandey said the mortality rate for the last financial year ending Wednesday "hovered around 10 per cent", which is the lowest since 2017-18.

There are around 1,160 animals in the zoo at present.

The final inventory report will be ready by mid-April, he told PTI.

The number of animal deaths in the financial year 2020-21 is "significantly less than last year" and it can be attributed to better monitoring and consistent efforts of the staff, Pandey said.

"The quarterly data is almost identical and there are no fluctuations, which indicates that no 'adverse event' took place," he said.

Pandey said the number of deaths could have been less had there been no case of bird flu.

The first case of bird flu was reported from the zoo on January 15, when a sample from a brown fish owl that was found dead in its enclosure tested positive.

Seven more samples from the zoo premises also tested positive over the next few weeks.

The zoo lost two tigress, a tiger and two cubs in the last one year.

It, however, added one Bengal tigress to the family in November last year and plans to bring in three more tigers from Chennai and Nagpur for breeding purposes.

According to official data, 172 animals died in the zoo in 2019-20 and the mortality rate was more than 17 per cent.

In 2018-19, the facility lost 188 animals and the mortality rate stood at around 15 per cent.

According to Pandey, 1,645 people visited the zoo on Thursday.

"We did not expect more than a hundred people (due to the pandemic), but the response has been excellent," he said.

Visitors reported minor hiccups in making online payments for tickets on the first day.

The visitors are required to buy ticket online on the zoo's website or at the entry gates using the QR codes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Zoo Coronavirus COVID-19 Delhi Lockdown Bird Flu
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp