Gautam Gambhir to approach MHA, LG against commissioner

People in Gambhir’s office said the MP is not happy with the behaviour of the commissioner as he has been “avoiding issues of public interest” which Gambhir wants immediate attention.

Published: 02nd April 2021 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 07:27 AM

Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir

Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir is likely to lodge a complaint with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Lieutenant Governor alleging that the commissioner of East MCD, Vikas Anand, “continuously ignored” calls from his office.

The cricketer-turned-politician has already lodged a complaint before the Privilege and Ethics branch of the Lok Sabha Secretariat against the top official of the MCD for “not responding to his calls to discuss civic issues”.

People in Gambhir’s office said the MP is not happy with the behaviour of the commissioner as he has been “avoiding issues of public interest” which Gambhir wants immediate attention. “The MP wanted to speak with the MCD commissioner regarding a fire at Ghazipur landfill, so his personal secretary tried to contact Anand. The commissioner didn’t attend the call and blocked his number in the evening.

Then, the secretary used his mother’s number to make a call, which Anand received and Gambhir finally spoke with him. This incident has certainly upset the MP. He has now decided to approach higher authorities,” said a representative of Gambhir’s office.      

However, Anand said he attends calls even from unknown numbers.  “We respond immediately to complaints whether it comes from the honourable MP or public and try to dispose them at the earliest. I took over the charge of the MCD just four weeks ago and since then I am trying to do good work,” he said.
According to Gambhir’s office, the MP later wrote to Anand conveying his displeasure over his “unacceptable behavior”, but the official hasn’t responded yet.

