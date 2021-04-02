Man held in Delhi for creating fake profile of young girl, posting her morphed nude pics on social media

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly creating fake profiles of a class 8 student, sending her obscene messages and posting her morphed nude photographs on social media, police said on Friday.

The accused wanted to take revenge from the class 8 girl after being rebuked by her for allegedly harassing her friend, whom he had met on social media, in a similar manner.

The accused, Bharat Khatar, did his graduation in B.com Honours from Delhi University via correspondence and had been working with an event management company for the last two years, they said.

The accused had targeted six girls so far. One of the six lodged a complaint against him in Faridabad, police said.

An investigation was initiated on the complaint of the minor girl's mother who alleged that her daughter's fake Instagram profile was created by the accused, police said.

She told the police that the accused had been sending her daughter obscene posts, messages and photographs from the fake profile and stalking her, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered at K M Pur police station under section 354 D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 354 A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) and other relevant section of the POCSO Act, according to police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said as part of investigation, letters were sent to Facebook, seeking details about the fake Instagram account.

According to technical inputs, the investigating team analysed the IPs and zeroed in on the suspect, he said.

After due verification, the accused was apprehended from his residence at NIT colony in Faridabad on Thursday, he said.

Investigations revealed that at first the accused targeted the victim's friend after contacting her through social media, police said.

He sent her obscene messages, following which she had heated arguments with him via Whatsapp calls.

She then narrated the entire incident to the Class 8 girl who rebuked the accused and warned him about not indulging in such acts, the officer said.

To take revenge from the Class 8 girl, he created three fake accounts in her name on Instagram and posted her morphed nude photographs on those accounts.

The accused also asked for sexual favours in order to delete the photographs, he said.

"During interrogation, the accused disclosed that earlier he had a heated argument with the victim's friend on Instagram.

To take revenge from the Class 8 girl, he created her fake profiles on Instagram. Thereafter, he sent her abusive contents, nude pictures, threatened and abused her," he said.

The Faridabad Cyber Police Station has also lodged a case earlier against the accused for creating a fake profile of another girl, he said.

Two mobile phones used to create fake profiles have also been recovered from the accused, he added.