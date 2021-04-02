STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
East MCD fined Rs 40 lakh over landfill fire

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) slapped a fine of `40 lakh on the East MCD on Thursday. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) slapped a fine of Rs 40 lakh on the East MCD on Thursday. The action was taken after the DPCC found out that the MCD didn’t install necessary fire- dousing arrangements at the Ghazipur landfill site where a major fire had occurred a day before Holi. The blaze had put large parts of East Delhi under thick blanket of toxic smoke for hours.

Earlier, Environment minister Gopal Rai had ordered a probe into the incident. Rai said the MCD’s carelessness caused the incident. He further alleged that the incident raised the area’s air pollution levels.
 The DPCC noted that there have been fires at Ghazipur landfill in the past too, which indicates lack of measures and vigilance from the part of the MCD to prevent such incidents.

“The findings of DPCC clearly show that the East MCD was extremely careless. Based on the probe, the DPCC has slapped a penalty of `40 lakh on the civic body. We have also asked the civic body to submit a detailed report on the necessary steps they are taking after being served with this notice,” said Rai.  

The East MCD has been asked to submit a report within 15 days of receiving the notice. The DPCC has directed the commissioner of MCD to take immediate action for prevention of fire at the landfill site. The notice also stated the civic body not only ignored the Environment Protection Act of 1986, but also violated the directions of the NGT on the matters of solid waste management.

