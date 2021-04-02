STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Panel for country’s first virtual school set up

The committee was formed by Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia in a review meeting held on Thursday. 

Published: 02nd April 2021 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Taking a major step towards establishing the ‘Delhi Model Virtual School’, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has constituted a six-member committee comprising school principal, teachers and IT officials to study global practices in virtual schooling. The committee has been asked to submit a blueprint within a week.

The committee was formed by Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia in a review meeting held on Thursday.  A first of its kind, the virtual school is aimed at providing excellent education to students remotely through personalised teaching-learning, effective assessments and cutting-edge technology. 

The virtual school will be like any other regular school. It will have a school ID and dedicated staff. Students will get admitted and will be given unique IDs. This school will have students, teachers, regular teaching-learning activities, assessments and all other education-related facilities. The school will operate with the principle of ‘anywhere living, anytime learning, anytime testing’. 

Existing models in the US and New Zealand were also discussed during the meeting. “The school will cater to a cross section of students, including students interested in studying from home, sports persons and artists who need to devote adequate time towards honing their skills, school dropouts and other youth who would want to complete their education,” Sisodia said and  added, “online classes during the pandemic have created a fertile ground for the establishment of country’s first virtual school in Delhi.” 
The meeting was attended by senior officials of the education, IT and the finance departments. 

Similarities with physical schools
The virtual school will have a school ID and dedicated staff. Students will get admitted and will be given unique IDs. This school will have students, teachers and regular teaching-learning sessions

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Model Virtual School Virtual School Delhi government AAP government
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp