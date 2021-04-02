Panel for country’s first virtual school set up

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking a major step towards establishing the ‘Delhi Model Virtual School’, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has constituted a six-member committee comprising school principal, teachers and IT officials to study global practices in virtual schooling. The committee has been asked to submit a blueprint within a week.

The committee was formed by Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia in a review meeting held on Thursday. A first of its kind, the virtual school is aimed at providing excellent education to students remotely through personalised teaching-learning, effective assessments and cutting-edge technology.

The virtual school will be like any other regular school. It will have a school ID and dedicated staff. Students will get admitted and will be given unique IDs. This school will have students, teachers, regular teaching-learning activities, assessments and all other education-related facilities. The school will operate with the principle of ‘anywhere living, anytime learning, anytime testing’.

Existing models in the US and New Zealand were also discussed during the meeting. “The school will cater to a cross section of students, including students interested in studying from home, sports persons and artists who need to devote adequate time towards honing their skills, school dropouts and other youth who would want to complete their education,” Sisodia said and added, “online classes during the pandemic have created a fertile ground for the establishment of country’s first virtual school in Delhi.”

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the education, IT and the finance departments.

Similarities with physical schools

