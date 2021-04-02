Revamped Chandni Chowk to open on April 17

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate the much-awaited redeveloped stretch of Chandini Chowk on April 17. “The historical site has been made very beautiful. With this, tourism would get a major boost and people coming to Delhi would be attracted to pay a visit to Chandini Chowk,” said Kejriwal.

The aim behind refurbishing the Chandini Chowk is to promote tourism in Delhi. Also, with inauguration, the 1.3-km-long road that runs through the middle of the heritage area will be pedestrianised with no movement of motorised vehicles from 9 am.

The stretch has been redesigned in European standard with streetscaping, beautification, separate lane for non-motorised vehicles and pedestrians. To facilitate senior citizens, e- vehicles will be operated. As per officials, the stretch from Red Fort to Fatehpuri Mosque has been revamped with an estimated cost of Rs 99 crore.

Further, new sewerage lines have been laid while the existing sewerage network has been restored by cleaning and relaying the internal surface. Also, a dedicated water line has been installed for the street fire hydrant to reduce fire hazards on both sides of the road and inside the very congested and inaccessible markets.

“These structural reforms proved to be crucial since no complaints of water logging were filed this year from the area. Not only a stormwater drainage system has been built, but also special emphasis has been given on the slope throughout the section with saucer drainage on both sides, to avoid blocking drains with plastic or waste,” said a Delhi govt official.