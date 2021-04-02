Too cool for April fool

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

Yesterday, a few likeminded Delhiities started a Twitter trend with an initiative - “Instead of making April Fool, Plant a sapling and make it April Cool” to encourage a better, cleaner and greener tomorrow. It grew into a huge campaign as people across India actually adhered to the campaign and ended up posting pictures with the saplings planted by them. It was Adv. Praveen Malik, Vice-President of United Association of New Gurugram, who got this idea while thinking about the group’s future plans. He sent it as a WhatsApp message to his phone contacts on March 27 and again on April 1.

“I had read the news that summer will be extended this year. Then, I saw an ad on Intellicool, and I came up with April Cool,” says Malik. The message snowballed into a nationwide campaign. It started from the association that had forwarded it to all 40 societies that come under it. While some societies planted saplings in the morning, the rest did it in the evening. The society he lives in, SARE Homes Society (Shiv Manav Sewa Samiti), has even decided to celebrate the whole month as April Cool.

Paramita Mudgil with daughter Amara planted

a papaya sapling

Malik adds, “We will ensure that it is celebrated here every year, and will try to transform the culture of April Fool to April Cool as global warming is increasing by the day, and it can only be controlled if planting more and more trees.” Malik’s message took off all over India. Paramita Mudgil, who planted a papaya sapling along with her eight-year-old daughter Amara on Thursday, says, “This morning I received this message from a friend in Kolkata to celebrate this day differently. I was so touched by the idea, and was fortunate enough because I had a sapling ready, and I planted it in the society garden.

I even forwarded the message to a couple of friends who are interested in things like this.” These saplings are very close to Mudgil’s heart because whenever her family buys fruits from the market, they take out the seeds and grow the bigger plants in the society garden and the smaller ones at home. “This is a perfect way of reuse, recycle and give back to the earth. We are not unmindfully chucking the seeds in garbage, but putting them in a fertile place, so that the earth is automatically replenished for the generations to come,” adds Mudgil, who works for a global online travel agency.

She also feels that the shift from April Fool “where you fool people” to April Cool “where we build something for the generations to come” is the need of the hour. “It costs you nothing, and it’s so rewarding to see the shoots growing from the seeds,” adds Mudgil. Gardening enthusiast and homemaker from Dwarka, Radhika Sinha, wanted to plant a sapling but couldn’t as she was down with viral fever. She now plans to plant one by the end of this week. “I am very fond of plants and I have 150 plants in my corridor. I even planted several plants in my society.

Last year, the mango tree bore fruits, apart from that there are jackfruit, date palm and guava tree. April Cool is a nice concept and people should adopt it, rather than wasting time on such a foolish thing like April Fool,” adds the 46-year-old. Actress Juhi Chawla’s tweet was the highlight of this campaign, where she urged fans to plant trees and make ‘April Cool’ instead of April Fool. Her tweet read: “Like me, if you live in a city and have nowhere to plant a tree; @ishafoundation’s initiative #cauveryCalling is always there. Only `42 per sapling. Let’s have a Cool April.”

Meanwhile, Malik is mighty pleased that his message has had such a wide reach and huge impact. “I felt good to see that many people across India put forward the tweet, and spread the message. April Fool’s Day actually has no meaning today. It is always better to opt for a transformation that will benefit all, and so we started this initiative to bring about a change in people’s behaviour,” says Malik.