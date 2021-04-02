STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vaccination phase three: Tepid response on day one in Delhi; government orders optimal utilisation of inoculation centres

Noting it was a working day, hospitals expect rise in numbers over long weekend

vaccine dose

Covid vaccine being administered to a man in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With Covid-19 vaccination opening for those aged 45 and above, the first day of the third phase saw moderate response in terms of numbers. Delhi government figures on people who took the shots in the third phase till 10:30 pm was not available. However, a total of 49,471 people took their first jabs and 7,060 the second jabs on Thursday.

On March 1, when vaccination started for senior citizens and those with comorbidities, 5,176 persons aged above 60 had taken the shot, while 1,009 from 45-59 with comorbidities received the vaccines.

“Footfall was lesser than expected, since it was a working day. However, this will rise during the long weekend starting Friday. We have enough vaccines in stock and can easily go up to 2,000 shots daily. We are fully equipped with trained manpower and a robust infrastructure to support this drive. Apart from online registrations, we are taking walk-ins as well and registering them on the spot,” said Dr Sahar Qureshi, Medical Superintendent of Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital.

“Since morning, more than 300 people have been vaccinated and numbers are rising. People have realised vaccination is the only way we can help fight the virus,” said Dr Sandeep Nayar, Senior Director and HOD, Chest & Respiratory Diseases at BLK Super Speciality Hospital.

“I thought it would take a few more months. But as soon as the government announced that starting April 1, those aged 45 and above can get vaccinated, I decided to take the vaccine. Some family members had already taken it, including parents and relatives who are healthcare workers. They are doing fine and have no side-effects. So I decided to go for it,” said Brijesh Narayan, 55.

“I took the vaccine because I haven’t heard of any major adverse effect. Don’t know for how long the vaccine works as a shield, especially now that the government is talking about other variants,” noted Sangeeta Kak, 48, who lives in Malviya Nagar.

Vibhu Talwar, Moolchand Hospital MD, reckoned first day turnout was low. Medical Administrator of the same hospital, Dr Madhu Handa noted that Thursday’s number of turnout (250 beneficiaries) was better than March 1, although the facility saw 300 per day in mid March.

Meanwhile, authorities have decided to "optimally utilise" all vaccination centres in public and private sectors to ensure rapid increase in the pace and coverage of vaccination in view of the surge in cases, according to an official order.

Delhi recorded 2,790 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest daily count this year while nine more people died due to the infection, taking the toll to 11,036, according to the health department.

"In view of surge in COVID-19 cases in states and union territories, it has been decided to optimally utilise all COVID vaccination centres (CVCs) in public and private sector to ensure rapid increase in the pace and coverage of covid vaccination," reads the order issued by the city health department.

As per the directive received from the Centre, vaccination would be operationalised on all days of the month (including Sundays and gazetted holidays) at all vaccination centres in public and private sectors during April, it said.

The district magistrates and chief district medical officers must make arrangements and issue necessary instructions to ensure this, the order said.

(With PTI Inputs)

