STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal invited to represent India at World Cities Cultural Forum

The annual summit, attended by deputy mayors for culture and heads of culture from the member cities, is at the heart of the forum’s activity.

Published: 03rd April 2021 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be representing Delhi and India at the World Cities Cultural Forum (WCCF) , according to a statement issued by the city government on Friday. He has been invited by Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, to participate in the forum that comprises 40 world cities, including London, Tokyo and New York, that recognise the impact and importance of culture and creativity, and seek to inculcate these values in public policy and city planning. 

The annual summit, attended by deputy mayors for culture and heads of culture from the member cities, is at the heart of the forum’s activity. “Proud that Delhi will be a part of the forum’s annual summit. Our goal is to transform Delhi into a world leader in the field of culture and an artist-friendly city. Culture will be the key to finding long term sustainable solutions for the city,” Kejriwal said.

Delhi will also be a part of the World Cities Culture Report, the most comprehensive global data set on culture in cities, the statement added. Talking about this year’s theme “The Future of Culture” for the annual summit, Kejriwal said it was a “topic of relevance”, and would help reimagine the culture of Delhi, “especially in the wake of several devastating challenges and the COVID-19 crisis faced by people in the last one year”. 

“As people around the world struggled in isolation - it has been art and music that helped us stay connected and cope up with the crisis at hand. Creativity and sharing provided hope and strength to respond to Covid-19 with resilience.  “The unfortunate circumstances of the pandemic have posed new challenges and possibilities to reimagine the modes of cultural practice. As we move towards recovery, the arts and culture will play a vital role in rebuilding lives and society,” the CM said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal World Cities Cultural Forum Delhi Chief Minister
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp