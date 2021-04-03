DDA to permit cultural events at parks, boat clubs & amphitheaters

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Soon open green area, boat club, and amphitheatres in prominent parks under the jurisdiction of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will be available for public events such as plays, musical performances, talks, book reading, literary discussions, or documentary film screening.

The policy for allowing activities to promote arts and culture in the parks and enhance their usability is at the final stage and may be accorded approval in coming days. Senior officials, privy to the development, said that the policy, which was put in public domain in February as per the stipulated rules for suggestions and objections, might be notified soon.

“The DDA hasn’t received a single suggestion or objection in 45 days. Hence, the file has been forwarded to the competent authority for requisite procedure and approval. The higher authorities are yet to respond. However, the concerned department is working simultaneously for successful implementation of the policy,” said an official of DDA.

While the authority is okay with language festivals, art competitions and shows, health-oriented events, exhibitions, or private get-together and picnic, it will not permit political functions and marriage ceremonies. The park or a facility will also be available for half day (six hours) or a full day slot of 12 hours and the booking agency or the individual will clear the site after the event within the allotted duration.

“Private function (entry through invitation) will be allowed. In any case, the DDA will permit cooking inside the park. Only ready-to-eat food will be allowed to serve at the site. The host or organisor will have to bear the cost of removal and disposal of any waste generated during the event. The applicant seeking booking of any park will need to clearly explain activities proposed along with the application for the approval of the competent authority,” said the official, aware of the policy’s content.

The activities will be allowed from 6:00am to 8:00 pm during winter months and 5:00 am to 9:00 pm during summer. The evening timings for amphitheaters and boat clubs may be extended up to 11:00pm with prior permission of the authority. Booking charges for open space will be Rs 3,000-15,000 depending on the time slot (half or full day) and area of the park (upto three acres) being used for the event. The booking amount for amphitheatre will be Rs 5,000 for six hours and Rs 10, 000 for 12 hours

No political and marriage functions allowed

While the authority is okay with language festivals, art competitions and shows, health-oriented events, exhibitions, or private get-together and picnic, it will not permit political functions and marriage ceremonies. The activities will be allowed from 6:00am to 8:00 pm during winter months and 5:00 am to 9:00 pm during summer.

PROCEDURE FOR BOOKING

Visit DDA’s website and submit the proposal online at least 7 days in advance.

No partitions will be installed to separate booked area from rest of the park.

Sound system can only be used after due approval from the local authorities

PARKS AVAILABLE FOR BOOKING

Swarna Jayanti Park, Sector-10, Rohini

Chitragupt Park, Sector 14, Rohini

Lake Park, Hari Nagar

District Park, Paschim Vihar

Sandesh Vihar, Pitampura

Lake Park, Pitampura

District Park, Sector-11, Dwarka

District Park, Sector-17, Dwarka

Satputla Lake Complex, Saket

Indraprastha Park, (Millennium Park) Ring Road

Sanjay Lake, Mayur Vihar

Asita - Yamuna River Front

Coronation Park, parks including picnic huts

Astha Kunj, Nehru Place

Hauz Khas Park



AMPHITHEATERS