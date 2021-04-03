STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi records over 3,500 fresh Covid-19 cases for second straight day, 10 deaths in last 24 hours

With the new infections, the number of cumulative cases rose to 6,72,381, while 10 more deaths took the toll to 11,060.

Published: 03rd April 2021 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects nasal sample from a passenger for COVID-19 test

A health worker collects nasal sample from a passenger for COVID-19 test. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded over 3,500 coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day on Saturday, while the positivity rate rose to 4.48 per cent, according to the health department.

With the new infections, the number of cumulative cases rose to 6,72,381, while 10 more deaths took the toll to 11,060.

The city had reported 3,594 cases on Friday, the highest daily count this year.

The positivity rate rose to 4.48 per cent from 4.11 per cent a day before, amid a massive surge in cases recorded over the past few weeks.

​ALSO READ | Seven blood clot deaths after 18.1 million jabs, AstraZeneca vaccine safe: UK regulator

On December 3, the city had recorded 3,734 cases while on December 4 the count was 4,067, according to official data.

Delhi had reported 2,790 cases on Thursday, 1,819 on Wednesday, 992 on Tuesday, 1,904 cases on Monday and 1,881 cases on Sunday.

It had reported 1,558 cases on Saturday, 1,534 cases last Friday, 1,515 cases last Thursday, 1,254 cases a day before that and 1,101 cases last Tuesday, when it had crossed the 1,000-mark for the first time since December 24.

The number of active cases rose to 12,647 from 11,994 a day before.

A total of 79,617 tests, including 57,296 RT-PCR tests, were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

ALSO WATCH:

The number of people under home isolation rose to 6,569 from 6,106 a day ago.

The containment zones rose to 2,618 from 2,338 on Friday, it said.

The number of cumulative cases as on January 1 had stood at over 6.25 lakh and the total fatalities were 10,557.

The number of daily cases had started to come down in February.

On February 26, the month's highest daily count of 256 cases was recorded.

However, the daily cases began to rise again in March and have been steadily increasing since then.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Pandemic COVID 19 in India Delhi COVID 19
India Matters
A security personnel is shifted for treatment after he was injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. (Photo | PTI)
Chhattisgarh: Bodies of 17 jawans recovered at encounter site, toll rises to 22
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
Eight states account for over 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)

Delhi University college sacks Prof GN Saibaba for alleged Maoist links
 

Tribals of Swabhiman Anchal gather at Gorasetu demanding withdrawal of BSF personnel from the region. (File Photo| EPS)
TNIE Expressions | Tribals must be involved in forest management, say Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
India COVID: In second wave, spread of infection 2x faster than first wave; 10k to 90k in a month
80, including 62 COVID patients, rescued from burning hospital in MP's Ujjain
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp