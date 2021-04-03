Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi gang men arrested by Delhi Police

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested five criminals of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi gang from the national capital, officials said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Kapil Nehra (23), Yashpal alias Sarpanch (28), Rajeev alias Raju Basai (25), Rahul Mehalawat (23), residents of Haryana, and Gagandeep alias Guni (35), hailing from Punjab.

“Police got a specific input regarding the movement of the accused in the national capital. Later, a police team laid a trap near Chandgi Ram Akhara red light at Ring Road on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday and apprehended them,”Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Manishi Chandra said.

Loaded firearms, including two zigana and one taurus pistols, and over 70 cartridges were recovered from their possession, police said, adding that a case under the Arms Act has been registered. The accused were wanted in several cases, including triple and double murders committed in broad daylight, attempts to murder, extortion, encounter with police and Arms Act in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

They had committed a series of crimes, acting as a bridge between Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi and another infamous wanted gangster of Gurugram, Sube Gurjar, who is carrying a reward of Rs 7 lakh on his arrest, police said. After escaping from the custody in February 2020, gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi has been working to expend his network in Delhi and adjoining states, police said.