Man’s body with burnt face found inside Kanagawa flat

The body of a 36-year-old man with his face burnt was found inside a vacant flat in north Delhi’s Narela area, police said on Friday.  

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The body of a 36-year-old man with his face burnt was found inside a vacant flat in north Delhi’s Narela area, police said on Friday.  The deceased has been identified as Karan Kumar, a resident of Mahavir Vihar colony in Kanagawa. 

After receiving information about the incident on Thursday, the police reached the DSIIDC flats in Bhorgarh and found the body on the second floor of the building.  There were injury marks on Kumar’s neck and hands and his face was burnt to hide his identity, the police said. 

Kumar’s relatives found the body and informed the police. A missing person report had also been lodged earlier at the Kanjhawal police station. “Statement of Vicky (21), nephew of the victim, was recorded where he stated that his uncle left the house on Wednesday to meet his brother-in-law Panna Ram who resides in Narela,” deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Rajeev Ranjan Singh said. 

However, when Kumar did not come back, his relatives asked Panna whether he had met his brother-in-law to which he refused, the police added. Panna also had an injury mark in his leg and when his relatives persisted, he told them to search for Kumar at the DSIIDC flats, the police said. 

On Friday, the relatives of the victim came to DSIIDC flats and found his body.  A case has been registered at the Narela Industrial Area police station. Panna is absconding and efforts are on to nab him, the DCP said.  Preliminary investigation revealed that there was some dispute between Kumar and Panna over money. 

Woman found dead in northwest Delhi  
A 26-year-old woman was found dead on Friday inside her rented accommodation in northwest Delhi’s Mangolpuri area. The deceased has been identified as Jyoti.  On Friday at 10.52 am, police got information that a woman’s body was lying on the fourth floor of a house in Mangolpuri area. Police reached the spot where the deceased was found lying with injury marks on her head and right side of the face. Jyoti had shifted to the rented place a few days ago. She was separated from her husband for the last few years and shifted here with her live-in partner. 
 

