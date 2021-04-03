Nearly 12,000 people fined in two weeks for Covid-19 norm violations: Delhi Police

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Cracking the whip against the violators of coronavirus-related protocols, the Delhi Police issued 11,800 challans for not following the face mask rule and 125 for not maintain social distancing in the last two weeks amid a recent spike in the cases.

According to data shared by the Delhi Police, a total of 5,78,324 challans have been issued since June 15 till Friday, including 5,36,256 for not wearing face masks and 38,631 for not maintaining social distancing.

A total of 2,720 challans were issued to people for not wearing face masks from March 10 to March 19, which translates to an average of 272 challans per day.

Thirty-three challans have been issued in the same period for violating social distancing, the Delhi Police data said.

However, the number of challans for face mask violations increased to 11,800 and those issued for not violating social distancing norms rose to 125 from March 20 to Friday.

In the last two weeks, police on an average challaned 842 people per day for not wearing masks, it said.

Recently, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal directed authorities in the national capital to intensify the enforcement of COVID rules to check the spread of the coronavirus.

Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Chinmoy Biswal said they are taking strict actions against the violators.

"As the COVID cases are again rising in the national capital, we are taking strong action by sensitising and prosecuting the violators in the interest of the public. We have enhanced the checking and issuing challans to people who are not following the COVID norms," Biswal said.

On March 30, police issued 920 challans for mask violation and 19 for not following social distancing.

On March 31, the number of challans for the mask rule violation went up to four digits, as police booked 1,091 people.

Sixteen people were also challaned for not maintaining social distancing, the data showed.

On Thursday and Friday, police issued challans to 1,127 and 1,203 people respectively for not wearing masks.

The number of challans issued for violating social distancing was six on both the days, it said.

Police distributed 132 masks to the needy on Friday and a total of 4,29,829 masks have been distributed since June 15, it added.

COVID-19 cases in the national capital have been increasing since March 19.

On Friday, Delhi recorded 3,594 fresh cases of COVID-19, the highest daily count this year.