STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Fourth wave of pandemic in Delhi, micro-containment zones being created: Health Minister Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, a Covid-19 survivor, appealed to the people who have recuperated from the disease to donate plasma.

Published: 05th April 2021 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Stating that Delhi is facing a fourth wave of Covid pandemic, Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said the government is making concerted efforts to contain the spread of infections by conducting more tests and setting up micro-containment zones. 

“Random testing is being done at a faster pace in Delhi. We are doing more than 80,000 tests daily. There were 86,899 tests done yesterday. We are doing five times more tests in Delhi than that of the national average. Micro-containment zones are being created wherever two-three cases are detected,” said the minister adding that the Arvind Kejriwal government is taking a number of other decisions to contain the contagion 

Jain, a Covid survivor, appealed to the people who have recuperated from the disease to donate plasma. “I appeal to all the citizens of Delhi to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and not show any negligence. I believe that taking necessary precautions is of utmost importance to stop the infection.”

Speaking about the fourth wave and rise in deaths caused by the virus, Jain said, “The severity of cases is comparatively lower as compared to the previous waves. Among the infected patients, the asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients are being home isolated, and moderate to severe cases are being isolated and treated in hospitals.”He further said genome tracing is also being carried out. “... Additionally, micro containment zones are being created to prevent the spread of the virus.” 

About the coronavirus variants, he said let scientists look into the variants. “It would not make much difference. Scientists say that the current coronavirus variant is spreading at a fast pace with less severity and the mortality rate is also low. The central lab is doing the study on the variants.”  The city recorded 3,548 coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally to over 6.79 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 11,096 with 15 new fatalities being reported, according to the health bulletin.

(With agency inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
delhi Delhi coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp