Fourth wave of pandemic in Delhi, micro-containment zones being created: Health Minister Jain

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Stating that Delhi is facing a fourth wave of Covid pandemic, Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said the government is making concerted efforts to contain the spread of infections by conducting more tests and setting up micro-containment zones.

“Random testing is being done at a faster pace in Delhi. We are doing more than 80,000 tests daily. There were 86,899 tests done yesterday. We are doing five times more tests in Delhi than that of the national average. Micro-containment zones are being created wherever two-three cases are detected,” said the minister adding that the Arvind Kejriwal government is taking a number of other decisions to contain the contagion

Jain, a Covid survivor, appealed to the people who have recuperated from the disease to donate plasma. “I appeal to all the citizens of Delhi to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and not show any negligence. I believe that taking necessary precautions is of utmost importance to stop the infection.”

Speaking about the fourth wave and rise in deaths caused by the virus, Jain said, “The severity of cases is comparatively lower as compared to the previous waves. Among the infected patients, the asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients are being home isolated, and moderate to severe cases are being isolated and treated in hospitals.”He further said genome tracing is also being carried out. “... Additionally, micro containment zones are being created to prevent the spread of the virus.”

About the coronavirus variants, he said let scientists look into the variants. “It would not make much difference. Scientists say that the current coronavirus variant is spreading at a fast pace with less severity and the mortality rate is also low. The central lab is doing the study on the variants.” The city recorded 3,548 coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally to over 6.79 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 11,096 with 15 new fatalities being reported, according to the health bulletin.

(With agency inputs)