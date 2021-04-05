STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JNU makes thermal screening, face masks mandatory in campus

JNU instructed faculty and staff to use face masks at all times “to set an example” with regard to observing Covid-19 protocols.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday issued fresh directions for students and staff, including mandatory thermal screening and wearing of face masks at hostels and inside all buildings on campus in wake of the surge in Covid cases.

“Students and employees will be allowed in hostels, administrative buildings, school buildings and the Dr B R Ambedkar Central Library and other buildings and public spaces, including shopping complexes and walking on the road, if they are found wearing the mask,” the circular said.

JNU instructed faculty and staff to use face masks at all times “to set an example” with regard to observing Covid-19 protocols. Shopkeepers and canteen staff have also been instructed to wear face masks. The circular said that “any violation would attract closure of shop or canteen for two days initially, and further violation will be dealt with strictly as per guidelines and norms of the Government of India, the Delhi government and the University notification”.

Hand sanitisation and thermal screening have been made mandatory at all key points, including at schools, special centres, hostels, the administration building and the central library, it said. “Vendors visiting science schools, the Advanced Instrumentation Research Facility (AIRF), special centres, administration building and other establishments will not be allowed to visit the labs unless authorised by the relevant respective offices... The University may review guidelines for reopening if cases rise exponentially,” the circular said.

