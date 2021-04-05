Delhi Metro adding 120 more coaches to upgrade remaining fleet

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro will add 120 additional carriages to upgrade its remaining fleet of six-coach trains into eight-coach ones on Red, Yellow and Blue lines. The conversion is expected to be completed by the end of this year after which all trains on these three corridors will be eight-coaches.

“The Delhi Metro is undertaking conversion of its remaining fleet of 6-coach trains into 8-coach trains by adding 120 additional coaches on the Red Line (Line-1 i.e. Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda), Yellow Line (Line-2 i.e. HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli) and Blue Line (Line-3/4 i.e. Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali) of the Delhi Metro network,” the DMRC said in a statement.

The process of converting all twelve six-coach trains on Yellow Line into eight-coaches will be completed by the end of April thereby taking the total number of eight-coach trains on this line to 64, officials said. Subsequently, remaining nine six-coach trains on Blue Line and thirty-nine six-coach trains on Red Line will be converted into eight-coach trains by the end of this year taking the total number of eight-coach trains on these lines to 74 and 39 respectively, they said.

Out of these 120 coaches, 40 coaches have been procured from M/s Bombardier and 80 coaches from Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML). This activity is being carried out to increase the carrying capacity of the three main corridors -- Red (Line-1), Blue (Line- 3/4) and Yellow (Line-2) -- which contribute to almost 40-50 per cent of passenger utilisation every day.