30-year-old man, his lover found dead in Delhi hotel

After reaching the spot, police recovered a suicide note.

Published: 06th April 2021 07:03 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old man and his girlfriend were found hanging inside a hotel room on Tuesday in central Delhi's Nabi Karim area, police said.

The woman's age was also around 30, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Jasmeet Singh said, "A PCR call was received around 3:15 pm at Nabi Karim police station regarding suicide in a hotel room by a man and woman, both aged around 30 years."

After reaching the spot, police recovered a suicide note.

The note read that the couple were in love, but the woman was being married against her wishes with someone else, police said.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

