STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19: Passengers falling in essential category allowed in Delhi Metro during night curfew

In view of rising Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government has imposed a night curfew in the national capital till April 30.

Published: 06th April 2021 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 09:39 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi metro

Passengers travel in a Delhi metro train maintaining social distancing. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Commuters, who fall in the essential category, will be allowed to travel in Delhi Metro during night curfew beginning Tuesday amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

In a statement, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) said, "Entry in Delhi metro from 10 pm to 5 am will be allowed only to those passengers who fall in essential category as per government order, after verification of their valid IDs by DMRC or Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel."

Delhi Police has urged people to complete their journey before curfew. "All metro users are requested who not fall in the essential category may complete the journey and reach their destination by 10 pm as you are not allowed to travel after 10 pm to 5 am in the night in metro as per govt order till April 30," DCP Metro tweeted.

In view of rising Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government has imposed a night curfew in the national capital till April 30.

The government has, however, said, there will be no restrictions on traffic movement during the night curfew.

"People who want to get Covid-19 vaccination will be exempted but will have to get an e-pass. Shopkeepers selling essential goods like groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, and medicine will be allowed to move after getting an e-pass. Print and electronic media will also be allowed to move only through e-pass," the Delhi government's order stated.

It further said that private doctors, nurses and paramedical staff will also be allowed during curfew hours by showing a valid ID card.

Passengers traveling to and from the airport, railway stations, and bus stands will also be allowed to travel after showing valid tickets. Pregnant women and patients going for treatment will also be allowed to travel during curfew hours.

"Public transport such as buses, Delhi Metro, autos, and taxis will be allowed to ferry only those people who are exempt from night curfew," the government said.

Delhi government has allowed free movement to people of all departments engaged in essential services during curfew hours.

The Delhi government's order said that the night curfew is applicable to the movement of the people and not too necessary goods and essential services.

Delhi reported 5,100 new Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the latest Delhi government health bulletin on Tuesday evening. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMRC Delhi curfew Delhi coronavirus COVID-19 Delhi Metro
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp