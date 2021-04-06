Forced to marry against her wishes, Delhi girl ends life along with lover

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A girl, who was being married against her wishes, allegedly ended life along with her lover at a hotel in the national capital, police said on Tuesday. The police said that a PCR call was received at around 3:15 pm in Nabi Karim police station about suicide in a hotel room by a boy and a girl.

"On reaching the spot, a suicide note was found. As per the suicide note, both were in love with each other, but the girl was being married against her wishes with someone else," the police said.

Both were rushed to the hospital immediately and were declared dead.

